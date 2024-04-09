Rajpal Yadav Starrer 'Kaam Chalu Hai' Trailer Unveiled: A Heartbreaking Tale of Road Accidents and Revolution

The makers of the Rajpal Yadav starrer film ‘Kaam CHalu Hai’ unveiled a very captivating trailer for the film, directed and written by Palaash Muchhal (Ardh). Starring Rajpal Yadav, Gia Manek, and Kurangi Nagraj, the movie presents a poignant narrative.

Palaash Muchhal delighted his Instagram followers by sharing the trailer video of “Kaam Chalu Hai” on his handle. He captioned the post, “Here’s the trailer of ‘Kaam Chalu Hai,’ releasing exclusively on @zee5 on 19th April.” The trailer trailer begins with impactful newspaper cuttings, highlighting various news stories. In the later scenes, Jiya Manek and Rajpal Yadav are portrayed seeking justice for their daughter in a police station.

Produced by Baseline Ventures under Baseline Studios and Pal Music and Films, the film delves into the grim reality of road accidents caused by dangerous potholes across the nation. This thought-provoking drama draws inspiration from the true story of Manoj Patil, who transforms his grief into a revolutionary movement after losing his daughter Gudiya in a tragic accident.

The film’s storyline centers on Manoj’s blissful world, which includes his daughter Gudiya and wife Radha. His life’s purpose is to fulfill Gudiya’s aspiration of becoming a cricketer. His optimism soars when Gudiya is chosen for a cricket tournament. However, tragedy strikes when Gudiya’s dreams and life are shattered in a tragic accident caused by the administration’s negligence.

The movie traces Manoj’s journey of coping with his daughter’s loss and is a remarkable and uplifting tale. It focuses on how he transforms his pain into a mission and takes extraordinary measures to prevent another daughter from meeting the same fate as Gudiya.

The film’s significance has been recognized by IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association), earning it a spot for promotion at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2024. ‘Kaam Chalu Hai’ promises to be a compelling watch, set to premiere on ZEE5 on April 19.