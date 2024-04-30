Man Gets 106 Years Of Imprisonment For Raping Mentally Challenged Minor

Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Smiju K. Das stated that Padmanabhan, also known as Pradeep, residing in Chelakkara, Thrissur, was found guilty of violations under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was sentenced to a cumulative 106 years of rigorous imprisonment, to be served concurrently for 22 years.

If the convict does not pay the fine amount, he will have to undergo an additional 22 months of rigorous imprisonment.

In 2022, the accused, originally from Thrissur, came to Adimali for employment. He worked alongside the girl’s mother at a hotel, and upon developing a friendship, he resided with them in their home.

READ MORE

Pakistan Grapples With Surging Inflation And Growing Wage Inequality

The accused would exploit the girl when her mother and siblings were away. He would also give her death threats, saying he would claim her life if she disclosed anything.

The incidents came to light when the mother took the girl to Adimaly Taluk Hospital due to physical complications, where the doctor discovered the girl’s pregnancy. Subsequently, the doctor reported the incident to the police.