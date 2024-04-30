Jharkhand Authorities Halt Classes Below Grade 8 Amid Sweltering Heat

Amid rising temperatures resembling a heatwave in various parts of Jharkhand, authorities have taken a proactive step to safeguard the well-being of students. Starting from Tuesday, all government and private schools in the state will suspend classes up to grade 8 until further notice, according to an official notification.

The decision, communicated through an order by Uma Shankar Singh, the secretary of the school education and literacy department, applies to schools of all categories, including government, private, aided, and unaided institutions. The primary objective behind this move is to shield students from the adverse effects of extreme weather conditions prevalent in the region.

Effective April 30, the suspension of classes from kindergarten to grade 8 will be implemented. However, it’s important to note that this directive excludes teachers and non-teaching staff of government, non-government aided, and unaided schools.

Furthermore, a separate order will be issued concerning the summer vacation for teachers and non-teaching staff, who are still required to attend school daily during scheduled hours.

While classes for grades 9 to 12 will continue, they will operate under adjusted hours, from 7 am to 11:30 am, excluding prayer meetings, sports, and other extracurricular activities.

The decision comes in light of the heatwave alert issued by the Meteorological Department for 13 districts in Jharkhand for April 30 and May 1. This proactive measure underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students amidst challenging weather conditions.