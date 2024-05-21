Will Ambani's Hold Their 2nd Pre-Wedding Bash? Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant Wedding Buzz

The rich giants of India Mukesh Ambani is setting up high standards for the Indian weddings. Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani and his to be wife Radhika Merchant are on with their wedding buzz as they plan to host a second pre-wedding celebration, according to the media report.

The earlier festivities in Jamnagar saw the attendance of nearly 1,200 guests, including notable figures such as Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, global pop sensation Rihanna, cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

Regarding the guest list, reports suggest that Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan are invited, along with Akash and Shloka’s close friends Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Alongside the 800 guests, approximately 600 hospitality staff members are expected to ensure the comfort and well-being of the attendees. However, Livemint could not independently verify this information.

Anant Ambani, 28, is scheduled to marry his longtime girlfriend Radhika Merchant in July, reportedly in London. The couple became engaged during a Gol Dhana ceremony in Mumbai on January 19, 2023. Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare Pvt. Ltd., and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant.