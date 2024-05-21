CCTV Shows Pune Teen Seen Drinking Before Fatal Porsche Accident; Police Seek Adult Trial

A devastating incident unfolded in Pune involving a 17-year-old teenager, who, just hours before a fatal accident, was captured on CCTV footage drinking at a local pub. The teenager, on the brink of adulthood at 17 and celebrating his Class 12 results with friends, found himself at the center of a tragedy when his Porsche collided with a bike, resulting in the deaths of two individuals, both engineers from Madhya Pradesh working in Pune.

The CCTV footage from Cosie bar depicted scenes of joviality and celebration as the teenager and his friends reveled in their academic achievements. However, the festive atmosphere took a tragic turn as the young boy, seated around an oval table crowded with alcohol bottles, unknowingly set in motion a chain of events that would lead to immense loss and sorrow.

Despite the gravity of the situation, the teenager secured bail a mere 15 hours after his arrest. The Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Kumar Magar of Pune City Police confirmed the juvenile’s arrest, citing charges of rash and negligent driving and causing harm under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Motor Vehicle Act.

In a bid to address the severity of the offense, the court imposed strict bail conditions on the juvenile, including writing an essay on accidents, undertaking a 15-day stint with the traffic police of Yerawada, seeking treatment to combat alcohol addiction, and undergoing psychiatric counseling.

However, criticism ensued over the court’s decision to grant bail to the teenager on the same day of his arrest, coupled with the requirement to write an essay on road accidents. The teenager, hailing from a prominent family background in the city, faces additional scrutiny as his Porsche was reportedly running without a registration number at the time of the accident.

In light of the circumstances, the Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar announced plans to seek permission from a higher court to try the teenager as an adult. The police emphasized that preliminary investigations indicated the teenager’s intoxication at the time of the accident, supported by CCTV footage showing him consuming alcohol at the pub.

Furthermore, legal action has been initiated against the teenager’s father under the Juvenile Justice Act, along with the proprietors of the bar for serving alcohol to an underage individual. The police have entrusted the investigation of these cases to the crime branch, signaling a concerted effort to bring justice to the victims and their families.

As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic incident, it serves as a poignant reminder of the devastating consequences of underage drinking and reckless behavior on the roads. The pursuit of justice for the victims remains paramount as authorities navigate the complexities of legal proceedings and strive to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

