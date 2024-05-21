Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 To Release Today, Check Out The Result Here

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially announced the date and time for the declaration of the Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024. As per the board’s notification, the results will be unveiled today, May 21, at 1:00 PM IST. This eagerly awaited announcement comes after months of anticipation among the students who appeared for the examinations.

A staggering total of 15,13,909 candidates registered for the Maharashtra HSC 12th examinations this year, comprising 8,21,450 boys and 6,92,424 girls. Among these, the Science stream saw the highest enrollment with 7,60,046 students. The Arts stream followed with 3,81,982 candidates, while the Commerce stream witnessed 3,29,905 registrations.

The examination took place across 3,195 centers throughout the state in February-March, with approximately 14,57,293 students appearing for their Class 12 examinations.

Key Dates and Procedures:

1. The scorecards will be available for download starting at 1:00 PM on May 21.

2.Registration for supplementary exams will commence from May 27, with the tentative schedule for these exams set between June and July.

3.Requests for re-evaluation can be submitted from May 22 to June 5.

4.Applications for photocopies of answer sheets will be accepted from May 26 to June 14.

Steps to Check Results:

Candidates can check their Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 through the official websites of the MSBSHSE Board. Here are the steps to follow:

1. Open the board’s official website.

2. Navigate to the HSC results section and log in by providing necessary details such as roll number.

3. Check your Class 12 marks and download the scorecard.

Alternatively, students can visit one of the following result websites: mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mahahsscboard.in, mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, or results.digilocker.gov.in. After entering the required details, the marks sheet will be available for download or viewing.

Official Websites for Maharashtra HSC Result 2024:

– mahresult.nic.in

– results.digilocker.gov.in

– hscresult.mahahsscboard.in

– mahahsscboard.in

– msbshse.co.in

– hscresult.mkcl.org

Details to be Shared by MSBSHSE:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education will provide the following details along with the results:

1. Number of students appeared and qualified.

2. Pass percentage.

3. Gender-wise result.

4. Division-wise result.

5. Other relevant information related to the HSC examination.

Additional Information for Students:

To check their Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024 live, students will need their roll number and mother’s first name.

With the results finally set to be unveiled, students are advised to keep their credentials ready and stay updated with official announcements from the MSBSHSE Board.

Stay tuned for the latest updates and best wishes to all the students awaiting their Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2024.

