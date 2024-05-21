Mohanlal Turns 64: A closer Look At The National Award Winner's Life And Legacy

Born on May 21, 1960, in Elanthoor, Kerala, Mohanlal Viswanathan is the youngest child of former bureaucrat Viswanathan Nair and Santhakumari. His elder brother Pyarelal passed away in 2000. Named by his uncle Gopinathan Nair, he was initially called Roshanlal before adopting “Mohanlal.” Despite familial pressure, his father avoided giving him their surname due to caste considerations. Mohanlal spent his childhood in Mudavanmugal, Thiruvananthapuram, and attended Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School before earning a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Mahatma Gandhi College. Notably, he began acting in stage plays during his school days and was also a Kerala state wrestling champion in 1977-1978.

Mohanlal, an Indian actor, playback singer, and producer, has left an indelible mark on Malayalam cinema with his extraordinary talent and versatile performances. With over 350 films to his credit, he is widely acclaimed as one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Starting his career in 1978 as an antagonist, Mohanlal quickly rose to prominence in the mid-1980s, establishing himself as a leading actor. His portrayal in films like “T. P. Balagopalan M. A.” and “Sanmanassullavarkku Samadhanam” garnered critical acclaim, earning him prestigious awards such as the Kerala State Film Award and the Filmfare Award.

His role in the 1989 drama “Kireedam” earned him a Special Mention, while his production and performance in the musical film “Bharatham” (1991) earned him the National Film Award for Best Actor. Mohanlal’s contributions to Indian cinema were further recognized with honors such as the Padma Shri in 2001 and the Padma Bhushan in 2019.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mohanlal has continued to deliver stellar performances, winning numerous awards and accolades. His versatility, dedication, and contribution to the arts have earned him a special place in the hearts of audiences and the admiration of his peers.

Honours:

Padma Shri (2001): Awarded by the Government of India.

Honorary Lieutenant Colonel (2009): Conferred by the Indian Territorial Army.

Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt) from Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit (2010): Recognized for his contributions.

Honorary Black Belt in Taekwondo (2013): Presented by the World Taekwondo Headquarters, South Korea.

Honorary Doctorate (D.Litt) from University of Calicut (2018): Acknowledged for his achievements.

Padma Bhushan (2019): Conferred by the Government of India for his outstanding contributions.

World Records:

Mohanlal holds several world records, including the world’s first fans association to enter the Guinness Book of World Records for charity work. He lent his voice to the longest documentary made to date. Additionally, he was part of the largest attendance at a 3D film screening.

National Film Awards:

Mohanlal has received five National Film Awards, four for acting and one for producing, recognizing his exceptional talent and contributions to Indian cinema.

As Mohanlal celebrates his 64th birthday, his contributions to Malayalam cinema cannot be overstated. From his early days as a promising newcomer to his current status as a cinematic icon, Mohanlal’s journey has been nothing short of extraordinary. With each role, he continues to captivate audiences and solidify his legacy as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema. Happy Birthday, Mohanlal! Here’s to many more years of cinematic brilliance. It’s a fitting time to reflect on the significant milestones and movies that have cemented his superstardom in the Malayalam film industry.

“Drishyam” (2013), the narrative revolves around an unintentional homicide following a confrontation between a mother-daughter duo and a sexual predator and extortionist. Mohanlal portrays the role of Georgekutty (renamed Vijay in the Hindi remake), the father figure, in this widely successful movie.

“Pulimurugan,” Murugan (portrayed by Mohanlal), a resident of a small forest village, initially avenges his father’s death by killing a tiger. Years later, he faces a similar situation when he must protect his brother Manikuttan from a tiger. However, this time, his actions lead to legal trouble as killing a tiger is unlawful in India. Additionally, the investigating officer has personal issues with Murugan. “Pulimurugan,” meaning Tiger Murugan, marked the first Malayalam film to surpass 100 Crores at the box office.

Selected as India’s representative for the Oscars, ‘Guru’ delves into themes of blind faith and gaining insight beyond surface appearances. The narrative navigates through various unexpected developments. Mohanlal portrays Raghuraman, initially a staunch Hindu fundamentalist, whose beliefs undergo a profound transformation upon visiting the Guru’s Ashram.



In the upcoming sequel to the ‘Lucifer’ trilogy titled ‘L2: Empuraan,’ Mohanlal’s character, Stephen Nedumpally, will evolve into Khureshi Ab’ram, the leader of an international criminal syndicate. Alongside, the film features Prithviraj Sukumaran as Zayed Masood, Bobby Deol as Abbas Akthar, Shakti Kapoor as Sanghani, and Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini “Priya” Ramdas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohanlal (@mohanlal)

Prithviraj Sukumaran makes his directorial debut with ‘Lucifer,’ a political drama featuring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi, Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Mohanlal portrays Stephen Nedumpally, a troubleshooter entangled in a family feud following the demise of his influential political mentor. Fans eagerly await news about ‘Empuraan,’ the second installment in the Lucifer trilogy, expected to be revealed on Mohanlal’s birthday, May 21, 2024.

This year, the renowned Malayalam actor and producer is stepping into the director’s chair for the first time with ‘Barroz,’ a fantasy film based on Jijo Punnoose’s novel ‘Barroz: Guardian of D’Gama’s Treasure.’ Additionally, Mohanlal has commenced filming for his 360th movie.

On the set, joining in prayers as we commence filming the project led by director Tharun Moorthy and produced by M. Renjith under Rejaputhra Visual Media. I express my deepest gratitude and seek your blessings as I embark on my 360th film venture.#L360 #MRenjith #TharunMoorthy… pic.twitter.com/eGyxWizpkP — Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) April 22, 2024

Show Full Article