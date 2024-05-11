Arvind Kejriwal Offers Prayers At Hanuman Temple After Securing Interim Bail

A day after securing interim bail in the Delhi liquor policy case, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple

A day following his release on interim bail from Tihar Jail, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings at the Hanuman Temple in Connaught Place, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. This visit holds significance as it follows Kejriwal’s recent legal proceedings and subsequent release on interim bail.

Ahead of his visit to the temple, Kejriwal expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming support of millions of people and the justice rendered by the Supreme Court. Gopal Rai, a prominent AAP leader, affirmed Kejriwal’s intentions, stating that the Chief Minister sought blessings from Hanuman ji before proceeding to the party office for a scheduled press conference. Additionally, Kejriwal plans to boost the election campaign by conducting roadshows in South Delhi and East Delhi.

The political landscape in South Delhi sees AAP-Congress alliance candidate Sahi Ram pitted against BJP MLA Ramveer Bidhuri. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj reiterated the sentiment that Kejriwal’s imprisonment was unjust, emphasizing the miraculous nature of his bail granted by the PMLA court, potentially influenced by the blessings of Hanuman ji.

Delhi Minister Atishi echoed similar sentiments, highlighting Kejriwal’s commitment to seeking blessings from Hanuman Temple alongside his family and party leaders. However, as per the conditions of his bail, Kejriwal is prohibited from commenting on his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Kejriwal’s incarceration, lasting over 50 days, commenced following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an excise policy case, shortly after the announcement of the general election schedule. While his bail extends until June 1, Kejriwal is obligated to surrender to authorities on June 2, and during this period, he is barred from attending his office as Chief Minister.

