'Bande Me Hai Dum, Vande Maatram', AAP Releases Song After SC Grants Interim Bail To Arvind Kejriwal

On the auspecious day of Akshay Tirtiya, AAP seems to hold luck as the Suprerme Court granted interim bail to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

After Delhi CM Kejriwal got interim bail from the Supreme Court, Aam Aadmi Party has launched a new song. The new song ‘Bande Mein Hai Dum’ features Kejriwal and various schools of Delhi. Your new song is based on a song from the film ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’.

This song is being liked a lot on social media. It has received a lot of likes on Twitter and YouTube.

Let us tell you, the Supreme Court on Friday gave its decision to grant interim bail to CM Arvind Kejriwal till June 1. The court has given him this relief for election campaign. He will have to surrender again on June 2. You have expressed happiness about this. The party has called it a victory for democracy and the Constitution.

