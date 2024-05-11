Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi Grants Autograph To Girl's Photo After Her Song Dedication In Telangana

During recent campaign events in Maharashtra and Telangana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made headlines not only for his sharp criticism of the opposition but also for his compassionate gestures, which have resonated with many.

After addressing a public rally in Telangana, PM Modi met Vijayalaxmi, a local BJP leader, on stage and graciously gave his autograph to her daughter Jasodhara. In a heartwarming moment captured on video, Vijayalaxmi shared a photograph with PM Modi, prompting him to inquire, “Is she your daughter?” The mother expressed her joy and gratitude, stating that her daughter would be thrilled to receive the autograph. She also mentioned that her daughter had sung a song dedicated to PM Modi, which was acknowledged and shared by the Prime Minister’s social media account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsX World (@newsxofficial)

Vijayalaxmi, known for her association with the BJP and as the daughter of Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, has been actively involved in party activities for some time. Notably, on December 9, 2023, Dattatreya shared a video featuring his granddaughter humming a song in praise of Prime Minister Modi.

Earlier in the day, during a rally in Telangana’s Mehbubnagar, PM Modi’s compassionate gesture towards differently-abled sisters garnered attention and praise on social media. Upon spotting the sisters in the crowd, PM Modi paused his speech and insisted on arranging comfortable seating for them, expressing his discomfort at seeing them in pain. Organizers promptly responded to his request, ensuring the sisters’ comfort.

PM Modi also took the opportunity to express gratitude to the sisters for attending the rally and offering their blessings to him and the party.

Show Full Article