'PM Modi Wants To Crush AAP': Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Mass People

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal emerged from his 50-day stint in Tihar Jail, stepping back into the limelight with a fervor that resonated with his supporters at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headquarters. His first press conference since the Supreme Court’s decision to grant him interim bail till June 1 in a case concerning the excise policy was a testament to his unwavering determination and the enduring spirit of his political movement.

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal’s words were not just a reflection of personal relief but a call to arms for his followers and sympathizers alike. “I am very happy to be back among all of you. Together, we have to save our country from dictatorship. I will fight with all my might, and I need the support of 140 crore people of the country,” he declared, his voice carrying the weight of conviction.

This triumphant return was not without its context. The legal battle that had ensnared Kejriwal for over a month was a stark reminder of the challenges faced by AAP in its quest for political prominence. The Supreme Court’s decision offered a reprieve, albeit temporary, from the legal quagmire, allowing Kejriwal to resume his political activities with renewed vigor.

आम आदमी पार्टी जैसी एक छोटी सी पार्टी को कुचलने में प्रधानमंत्री जी ने कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ीI एक साथ हमारे 4 टॉप लीडर को जेल में डाल दिया, उनको लगा था कि पार्टी खत्म हो जाएगी। लेकिन AAP सिर्फ एक पार्टी नहीं, एक सोच है, जितना ये खत्म करेंगे, उतनी ही हमारी पार्टी आगे बढ़ेगी।… pic.twitter.com/qQhgwopUyw — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) May 11, 2024

Gratitude permeated Kejriwal’s words as he acknowledged the steadfast support of his followers during his time behind bars. “Bharat mata ki jai, aap sab logo ka bahut bahut shukriya,” he expressed, his eyes reflecting the genuine appreciation he felt for their unwavering solidarity.

Amidst expressions of gratitude, Kejriwal shared insights into his recent pilgrimage to the Hanuman Temple at Connaught Place, a symbolic gesture of seeking divine blessings before rejoining the political fray. “Dosto seedha jail se aapke beech me aa raha hu, 50 dinm ke baad abhi abhi,” he recounted, his words resonating with the crowd gathered before him.

But this homecoming was also an opportunity to address the pressing issues facing AAP and the nation at large. Kejriwal’s remarks were laced with determination as he underscored the challenges posed by the central government’s attempts to stifle opposition voices. “If top leaders of big parties go to jail, the party may collapse, but AAP is not just a party; it’s an ideology,” he asserted, his tone unwavering in its conviction.

The chief minister’s accusations against Prime Minister Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) added a political dimension to his discourse. Allegations of a mission to consolidate power under the guise of “One Nation One Leader” and the purported agenda to incarcerate opposition leaders painted a picture of a political landscape fraught with power struggles and machinations.

Despite the looming specter of political adversity, Kejriwal exuded confidence in the prospects of the INDIA alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. “I have spoken to several experts, psephologists, and analysts, and everyone said that BJP will win around 230 seats in the Lok Sabha polls. INDIA alliance will be winning the election this time,” he prophesied, his words buoyed by the fervent belief in his political vision.

Promises of full statehood for Delhi and scathing critiques of the incumbent Lieutenant Governor underscored Kejriwal’s commitment to governance reforms and the empowerment of local governance structures. His impassioned plea for political accountability and transparency struck a chord with his audience, resonating with their aspirations for a more equitable and just society.

As Kejriwal concluded his address, the applause that echoed through the AAP headquarters was a testament to the enduring legacy of his political movement and the unwavering support of his followers. In the face of formidable challenges and daunting odds, the chief minister’s resolve remained unshakeable, a beacon of hope for those who dared to dream of a better tomorrow.

