At ItalianOpen Novak Djokovic Struck On The Head By Water Bottle , Left With Some Injury

Novak Djokovic, the world’s number one tennis player, encountered an unexpected incident following his victory against France’s Corentin Moutet at the Italian Open on Friday, May 10. While signing autographs for fans after his second-round win, Djokovic was struck on the head by a water bottle, prompting the need for medical attention.

The incident, captured on video and shared widely on social media, showed Djokovic clutching his head in pain after the bottle accidentally slipped from a spectator’s bag and hit him. Despite sustaining a minor injury with some blood and a small bump on his head, Djokovic assured fans via a post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he was okay and resting with an ice pack.

In a statement released by the tournament organizers, it was confirmed that Djokovic received appropriate medical care before leaving the Foro Italico to return to his hotel. The organizers expressed regret over the incident and stated their commitment to ensuring the safety of players and spectators.

The tournament released a video showing that Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by accident. The bottle slipped from a fan’s backpack. Just a very unfortunate, unlucky situation. ❤️‍🩹 (via @InteBNLdItalia)

pic.twitter.com/5LIzzWZpMS — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 10, 2024

Meanwhile, Italian Tennis Federation spokesman Alessandro Catapano addressed the situation, expressing concern and indicating that efforts were underway to identify the individual responsible. Investigations, aided by video footage and camera angles, were ongoing to understand the dynamics of the accident.

Thank you for the messages of concern. This was an accident and I am fine resting at the hotel with an ice pack. See you all on Sunday. #IBI24 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) May 10, 2024

Despite the setback, Djokovic remains focused on his participation in the tournament, with his next match scheduled against Chilean player Alejandro Tabilo.

In other news, Djokovic recently added another accolade to his illustrious career by winning the Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award for the fifth time. Reflecting on his achievements, Djokovic expressed gratitude for the support of his team and rivals who have motivated him to strive for excellence throughout his career.

Show Full Article