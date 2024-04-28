AAP Organizes 'Walk for Kejriwal' Protest Walkathon in Delhi

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) conducted a walkathon named ‘Walk for Kejriwal’ in solidarity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently in jail in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy case.

The campaign-cum walkathon took place in Delhi’s CR Park, where AAP supporters were seen carrying flags adorned with Kejriwal’s photo alongside the slogan ‘Jail ka jawab vote se’ (Answer to jail through votes).

Delhi minister and AAP leader Atishi emphasized the overwhelming support for Kejriwal, stating, “The people of Delhi have come here to support Arvind Kejriwal. BJP thought if they put Arvind Kejriwal in jail, AAP would not be able to conduct the election campaigns. But, the people of Delhi are campaigning for Arvind Kejriwal.”

Saurabh Bharadwaj, another AAP leader participating in the walkathon, asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears nervous. He remarked, “PM Narendra Modi is very nervous. The way he has changed his stance in his election rallies makes it clear that even he believes that the opposition is coming to power.”

In a jibe at the BJP, Bharadwaj quipped, “We have installed a washing machine here, and if you put any corrupt politician in this machine, he comes out clean.”

Chief Minister Kejriwal has been held in Tihar Jail since April 1, following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21.

In response to Kejriwal’s plea against his arrest, the ED filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court on April 25, opposing his plea and stating that he did not cooperate with the agency despite multiple summons.

The ED further asserted that evidence recovered directly implicates Kejriwal in processes and activities related to the proceeds of crime.

Kejriwal had approached the Supreme Court challenging his arrest by the ED and his subsequent remand in the excise policy case, with the apex court instructing the Central Agency to file its response to Kejriwal’s plea.