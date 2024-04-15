Election Officials Conduct Helicopter Checks on Rahul Gandhi's Poll Campaign Trip

The Election Commission Of India Officers on Monday (April 15) conducted a routine check on a helicopter tranporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

This is a part of the routine chech amid the poll campaign.

Police reported that the flying squad officials performed the inspection after the helicopter landed. Gandhi was en route to his parliamentary constituency, Wayanad in Kerala, where he has various campaign engagements, including public meetings.

He is contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled for April 26 from Wayanad, aiming for a consecutive term.