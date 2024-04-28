Will Targeting Opposition and Jailing Them Strengthen Democracy? Questions AAP's Sanjay Singh

Sanjay Singh, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and a Rajya Sabha MP, has raised concerns about the methods employed by the Modi government against opposition parties and their potential impact on democracy and national unity. He specifically cited actions such as freezing the accounts of the Congress party and the utilization of central agencies against opposition figures.

During a press conference in Vadodara on Saturday, Singh posed a critical question: “By targeting the opposition, imprisoning them, and freezing the accounts of the Congress party, while instilling fear through agencies like the CBI and ED, will democracy truly be fortified? Will our nation become stronger through these means? This is a significant query.”

Singh further questioned the repercussions of incarcerating political leaders like Hemant Soren, Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain. He pondered whether such actions would propel the country forward or instead undermine democracy.

“The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, along with Delhi’s Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Education Minister Manish Sisodia, and Health Minister Satyendar Jain, have all been detained. Can our nation progress under such political tactics? Will democracy thrive under such circumstances?” Singh emphasized.

Additionally, Singh criticized Prime Minister Modi for neglecting pressing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and the plight of farmers. He accused the Prime Minister of steering the election discourse away from substantive issues.

“The Prime Minister refrains from addressing critical matters like inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ welfare. He seeks to conduct elections devoid of pertinent issues. However, citizens are now voting intending to fortify democracy in India. There is a palpable fear that the essence of Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution may dissipate if this trend persists,” Singh asserted.

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Gujarat, the AAP has unveiled a roster of 40-star campaigners to bolster their electoral campaign in the state. Notable figures among the campaigners include Sunita Kejriwal, the wife of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Atishi, Sanjay Singh, Gopal Rai, and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Gujarat will witness polling for all 26 parliamentary constituencies during the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 7. The outcome will be revealed on June 4, following the conclusion of the vote-counting process for all seven phases.