Manoj Tiwari criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Manoj Tiwari, the Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from North East Delhi, criticized Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for purportedly avoiding questions about the lack of essential services in the national capital and the resulting challenges faced by residents. Tiwari also expressed disbelief at the irony of a person out on bail preaching about morality.

Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

“A person jailed on allegations of corruption and out on bail from Supreme Court gives lectures on morality to others; it looks so ridiculous. Someone needs to learn from Kejriwal how to hide their shortcoming by accusing others,” he said.

“Arvind Kejriwal ji, if the court has given you permission to campaign for 15-20 days, then tell the people of Delhi why the pension of the elderly has been stopped? Please tell why ration cards of poor people of Delhi are not being made? It is very easy to throw mud at others, but now you have come out at the mercy of the court, instead of spreading confusion, tell why Delhi is crying today?,” said Tiwari. “He does not have the right to enter the Chief Minister’s office, he does not have the right to go to the Secretariat. He has committed corruption…BJP will win all 7 seats of Delhi with a huge margin.” he added.

Manoj Tiwari, representing the BJP, is contesting against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar in the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, which is one of the seven parliamentary constituencies in New Delhi. This constituency falls under the general category. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Manoj Tiwari secured 53.90% of the votes. The upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi are scheduled to take place in a single phase on May 25th.

