Demon Slayer 4 and More: Dive Into Exciting Anime Offerings On JioCinema

Anime enthusiasts can delight in the upcoming fourth season of the immensely popular ‘Demon Slayer,’ set to premiere on May 12th on JioCinema. As part of its anime collection, JioCinema is gearing up to stream the fourth season of ‘Demon Slayer,’ reintroducing beloved characters like Mitsuri Kanroji, Muichiro Tokito, Tengen Uzui, Zenitsu, and Inosuke.

The storyline revolves around Tanjiro Kamado’s quest for vengeance after losing his family to demons and his mission to rescue his demon-converted sister, Nezuko. Additionally, anime enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a diverse array of titles on the OTT platform. From the action-packed comedy ‘Spy X Family’ to the chaotic classroom dynamics depicted in ‘Assassination Classroom,’ there’s something for everyone.

The plan just got better!

Bringing you the newest season of the world’s biggest Anime series #DemonSlayer and many more loved Anime titles at just Rs.29/month. Watch Demon Slayer: Hashira Training Arc, in just 2 days with #JioCinemaPremium. pic.twitter.com/B6jGXoh5kN — JioCinema (@JioCinema) May 11, 2024

Audiences can also delve into the supernatural action-comedy ‘Mob Psycho 100,’ the gripping time-travel drama ‘Tokyou Revengers,’ and the fantastical adventure ‘Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun.’ The psychological thriller ‘Welcome to the Elite’ and the mystery-filled ‘That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime’ and ‘The Junji Ito Maniac’ promise to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

ALSO READ: Justin Bieber And His Wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber Are Expecting Their First Child- See Their Adorable Pics Here!

A spokesperson from JioCinema’s Anime Hub expressed excitement about the diverse content lineup, ensuring entertainment for anime enthusiasts.

Moreover, the slate includes new additions like ‘Bofuri: I Hate Getting Hurt, So I Put All My Skill Points into Defence,’ the dark comedy ‘My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom!,’ the magic-infused ‘The Familiar of Zero,’ the action-packed ‘Goblin Slayer,’ and the supernatural mystery ‘In/Spectre.’