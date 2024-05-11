SAARC Secretary-General Golam Sarwar Arrived New Delhi for Official Talks

SAARC Secretary-General Golam Sarwar has arrived in New Delhi for an official visit to India from May 11 to 14.

“The SAARC Secretary General, Md Golam Sarwar, has landed in New Delhi for his inaugural official trip to India. It’s an opportunity to bolster collaboration in South Asia,” stated Randhir Jaiswal, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson.

Sarwar is set to meet with Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for External Affairs, in Delhi on Tuesday. During his visit, Sarwar will deliver a speech at the 3rd Shakti Sinha Memorial Lecture on ‘The Future of SAARC’ on Monday, according to a media advisory from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Additionally, he will meet with Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. On Tuesday, he is scheduled to partake in the program in Delhi.

Golam Sarwar’s itinerary also includes a meeting with Jaideep Mazumdar, secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He will visit the South Asian University in Delhi’s Maidan Garhi on Tuesday. Sarwar is expected to depart from Delhi on May 15, as per the MEA.

The South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) was founded on December 8, 1985, consisting of eight member states: India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. The SAARC Secretariat was established in Kathmandu on January 17, 1987, as stated officially.

SAARC’s goals include promoting the welfare of South Asia’s peoples, accelerating economic growth and social progress, fostering mutual trust and understanding, and collaborating with international and regional organizations for common interests and purposes.

