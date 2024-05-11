Lok Sabha 2024: BJP's Madhavi Latha Challenges Asaduddin Owaisi in Hyderabad Battle

Hyderabad gears up for a major electoral clash as Bharatiya Janata Party’s Madhavi Latha contests against, Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP for the Lok Sabha seat.

The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency encompasses seven assembly segments: Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet, and Yakatpura, all currently held by AIMIM except Goshamahal. Voting for Telangana’s 17 Lok Sabha seats is slated for May 13 in the fourth phase of the ongoing elections, with vote counting scheduled for June 4.

Madhavi Latha faces a challenging path to victory in Hyderabad, historically a stronghold for Owaisi. This marks BJP’s debut of a female candidate from the Hyderabad constituency.

Latha, chairperson of Virinchi Hospitals and founder of the Lopamudra Charitable Trust and LathaMa Foundation, has spearheaded various healthcare, education, and food distribution initiatives in Hyderabad through her NGO. She has critiqued the Owaisi family for communal radicalization and developmental shortcomings during their four-decade tenure. Since her nomination against AIMIM’s chief, Latha has highlighted concerns such as “bogus votes,” vote duplication, and missing names on voter lists.

Latha has also alleged Owaisi’s associations with individuals from ISIS and the King’s group, accusing him of promoting cow slaughter and beef consumption. Prior to Owaisi’s win in 2004, the Hyderabad seat was held by his father, Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, since 1984, with AIMIM dominating all assembly seats in Hyderabad except Goshamahal. Owaisi, a four-term MP since 2004 and previously an MLA in Andhra Pradesh, campaigns for a fifth term, focusing on political representation and minority rights.

“Who said that Muslims and Hindus are two different nations? Did we say that? No…BJP says that voting for AIMIM is equal to voting for Pakistan. Aren’t you (BJP) ashamed? Two nation theory was spoken by you people, your hero said Hindus and Muslims are two different nations, your hero wrote it in his book. We are in India…we were born in this land and will die in this land. Listen BJP, RSS, Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, there won’t be another exodus…” Owaisi stated.

Earlier, controversy arose around Madhavi Latha following AIMIM Chief's allegations of provocative gestures made by Latha during her campaign.In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Asaduddin Owaisi secured victory with a significant margin, signaling his strong support base in Hyderabad.

