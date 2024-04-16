Bengaluru Event Turns Chaotic: BJP's Tejasvi Surya Heckled, Forced To Leave; Election Commission Complaint Lodged

Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya found himself in a tumultuous situation when he was confronted by victims of the Guru Raghavendra Bank scam during an event at his election office. The incident, which occurred on April 13, saw Surya being heckled by attendees, leading to his abrupt departure from the venue amidst chaos.

A video capturing the commotion has since gone viral on social media platforms, shedding light on the tense encounter. Following the incident, Surya’s office took swift action by lodging a formal complaint with the Election Commission. The complaint alleged that individuals associated with the Congress party, including Bengaluru South candidate Soumya Reddy, had instigated the disruption.

According to Surya’s office, the disruptors forcefully entered the meeting without invitation, causing disturbance and heckling the BJP MP. Cooperative sector representatives initiated the complaint, demanding that FIRs be filed against Reddy and her associates. They also called for a thorough investigation into the incident to ascertain the full extent of the disruption.

Meanwhile, the Congress party seized the opportunity to take a swipe at Surya, insinuating that he had escaped through the “Emergency Exit Door” to avoid facing the disgruntled attendees. The party criticized Surya for allegedly neglecting the concerns of victims who had suffered losses in the Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank scam.

In response to the incident, the Congress party further accused Surya of displaying arrogance and mistreating voters during elections. They suggested that voters should retaliate against such behavior and teach the BJP MP a lesson at the polls. The post on social media emphasized a growing backlash against BJP candidates in Karnataka, attributing it to the perceived arrogance of the party.

The incident underscores the heightened tensions and political maneuvering prevalent in the run-up to elections. As both parties engage in a war of words and allegations, the focus remains on addressing the grievances of the affected individuals and ensuring a fair and transparent electoral process.