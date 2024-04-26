Wedding Tent Blaze Claims 6 Lives, 3 Children Among Victims

At least six individuals, including three children, lost their lives in a devastating fire that engulfed a wedding tent in Darbhanga, Bihar. The incident, which occurred in the Bahera area of Alinagar late Thursday night, also resulted in the deaths of three cows.

Eyewitnesses recounted that the fire broke out amidst the bursting of firecrackers, intensifying the already tragic situation. Darbhanga’s Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jagunath Reddy, revealed that multiple fire tenders were swiftly dispatched to the scene upon receiving notification of the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire raged on, claiming lives and causing extensive damage.

Authorities suspect that the presence of inflammable materials within the tent contributed to the rapid spread of the fire, exacerbating the tragedy. Among the deceased were identified individuals, including Sunil Paswan (26), Lila Devi (23), Kanchan Devi (26), Siddhanth Kumar (4), Shashank Kumar (3), and Sakshi Kumari (5).

In response to the devastating incident, Darbhanga’s District Magistrate (DM) has initiated a thorough investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the fire. This probe aims to uncover any lapses or negligence that may have contributed to the tragic loss of life.

Amidst the grief and shock gripping the community, the district administration has assured that all necessary support and assistance will be provided to the families of the victims in accordance with disaster management protocols. Medical professionals have also been mobilized to offer aid and comfort during this difficult time.

As the investigation unfolds, the community mourns the loss of innocent lives and grapples with the profound impact of the tragic incident. The quest for answers and justice continues as authorities work diligently to uncover the truth behind this devastating fire in Bihar’s Darbhanga.