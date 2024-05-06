IMD Alerts: Rajasthan Braces For Heatwave From May 7-10

The Regional Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for an impending heatwave from May 7th to 10th in Rajasthan, cautioning residents about the possibility of scorching temperatures and the accompanying hot winds, known locally as “loo”. The alert comes as the state experiences soaring temperatures, with the mercury touching above 40°C in most areas and reaching as high as 42.2°C in Phalodi.

Radheshyam Sharma, the director of the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, highlighted the expected temperature rise of 2-4 degrees in the next 48 hours across Rajasthan, with temperatures forecasted to soar to 44-45°C, paving the way for heatwave conditions. The heatwave alert is in effect from May 7th to 10th, with a possibility of light rain in certain regions from May 10th to 11th.

With the scorching temperatures looming, people in Rajasthan are adopting various measures to cope, including consuming sugarcane juice and utilizing umbrellas to shield themselves from the relentless sun.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier indicated that many parts of the country would witness above-normal maximum temperatures throughout May. However, some areas in northwest and central India, along with parts of the northeast peninsular region, are expected to experience normal to below-normal maximum temperatures.

READ MORE : Preity Zinta’s Heartwarming Response To Fan’s Query About Rohit Sharma Goes Viral- See Post !

Typically, May sees the onset of heatwaves over northern plains, central India, and adjoining areas of the peninsular region for about three days, according to the IMD.

This year, the weather department anticipates the number of heatwave days to surpass normal levels by approximately five to eight days in specific regions, including south Rajasthan, west Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Gujarat. Additionally, certain areas of Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interior Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, north interior Karnataka, Telangana, and isolated pockets of north Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh may also experience an increase in heatwave days.

As residents brace themselves for the impending heatwave, authorities advise taking necessary precautions to stay safe and hydrated amidst the challenging weather conditions.