Indonesian Authorities To Move Entire Island Community Due To Volcanic Eruption Risk

Mount Ruang, located in Indonesia, recently erupted dramatically, unleashing a cascade of ash that led to the closure of nearby airports and the cancellation of flights. This volcanic activity has prompted Indonesian authorities to take decisive action to ensure the safety of residents living in the vicinity.

In response to the volcanic threat posed by Mount Ruang, the Indonesian government has announced plans to permanently relocate the entire population of Ruang Island, situated in North Sulawesi province. With approximately 10,000 residents at risk, authorities have deemed it necessary to evacuate the island and transfer its inhabitants to a safer location.

According to Tempo newspaper, Minister of Public Works and Housing Basuki Hadimuljono revealed that the relocation decision was made following a Cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo. The chosen destination for resettlement is Bolaang Mongondow, located approximately 40 kilometers away on the island of North Sulawesi.

Coordinating Human Development Minister Muhadjir Effendy further elaborated on the relocation plans, stating that simple yet permanent homes will be constructed in the Bolaang Mongondow area to accommodate the displaced population. This initiative aims to provide a secure and stable environment for those affected by the volcanic activity.

In addition to the resettlement efforts, Indonesian authorities intend to designate Ruang Island as a conservation site following the evacuation. This decision reflects the government’s commitment to preserving the natural landscape and ensuring the safety of future generations.

READ MORE : World Athletics Day 2024: Celebrating Dedication, Unity, And Sport

Amidst the ongoing volcanic activity, authorities have declared a state of emergency until May 14, citing the potential risk of a tsunami triggered by volcanic eruptions. This precautionary measure underscores the gravity of the situation and the need for swift and decisive action to safeguard lives and property.

Indonesia, known for its vast archipelago and stunning natural beauty, is no stranger to volcanic activity. Situated on the “Ring of Fire,” a region characterized by seismic fault lines encircling the Pacific Ocean, the country is home to over 100 active volcanoes. The recent eruption of Mount Ruang serves as a stark reminder of the constant geological activity that shapes the landscape of this diverse and dynamic nation.

Past experiences, such as the evacuation of 40,000 people from villages surrounding Mount Agung in Bali in 2017, highlight the resilience of Indonesian communities in the face of natural disasters. While volcanic eruptions may pose temporary disruptions and challenges, the collective efforts of authorities and residents alike demonstrate a commitment to safety, resilience, and sustainable development.