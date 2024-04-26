Shehbaz Sharif Urged To Initiate Trade Discussions With India To Stimulate Economic

In an interactive session with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan’s business leaders expressed deep concern over the prevailing political instability in the country, urging the head of government to take proactive measures to address the issue. During the meeting held at the Sindh CM House in Karachi, the business community underscored the importance of political stability in fostering an environment conducive to economic growth and development.

Amidst discussions on uplifting the economy through exports, business leaders emphasized the need for initiating trade talks with India to promote business and commerce, which they believed would greatly benefit Pakistan’s cash-strapped economy. While acknowledging the government’s efforts in tackling economic challenges, industry representatives voiced apprehensions about conducting business under current conditions marked by high energy costs and inconsistent government policies.

During the hour-long session, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fielded tough questions and listened to proposals for economic policies aimed at achieving desired results. Business leaders highlighted the need for more concerted efforts to improve the business environment and suggested specific measures to address key challenges.

Recognizing the vital link between political stability and economic prosperity, business leaders urged the Prime Minister to take decisive action in this regard. They underscored the importance of leadership in fostering stability and creating an environment conducive to business growth and investment.

While Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refrained from directly addressing questions regarding political stability, he assured the business community of his commitment to economic growth. He pledged to convene further meetings with businessmen from across the country to address their concerns and formulate a comprehensive plan of action.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif outlined his vision for economic revitalization, emphasizing the need to focus on genuine industrial and agricultural growth to double exports in the next five years. Drawing inspiration from the economic progress of Bangladesh, he called for concerted efforts to transform Pakistan’s economy and achieve sustainable development.

The interactive session between Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan’s business leaders reflects the collective resolve to address economic challenges and foster growth. By engaging in constructive dialogue and collaborative efforts, stakeholders aim to pave the way for a brighter economic future for the nation.