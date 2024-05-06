Urgent Evacuation Notice Issued To Residents Of Eastern Rafah In Gaza By Israel

Israel’s military has issued a pressing notice for residents of eastern Rafah, prompted by a warning from the nation’s defense minister of imminent “intense action” in the vicinity.

Avichay Adraee, head of the Arab media division of the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, urged residents to evacuate promptly to designated humanitarian zones at the checkpoints for their safety. The call specifically focuses on individuals residing in the municipality of Al-Shawka and the neighborhoods of Al-Salam, Al-Jneina, Tiba Zaraa, and Al-Bayouk in the Rafah area.

This announcement arrives amidst the ongoing bombardment of Gaza, with significant devastation observed since October 7. Many Rafah residents, already displaced multiple times, now confront the possibility of further displacement amid escalating conflict.

Humanitarian agencies have advised against a full-scale ground invasion of Rafah, cautioning against heightened suffering and casualties among the 1.2 million displaced Palestinians in and around the city. Northern Gaza is already grappling with severe famine, worsened by months of conflict, as highlighted by the World Food Programme.

Colonel Nadav Shoshani, the IDF’s international spokesperson, described the evacuation as a “limited scope operation” aimed at temporary relocation rather than widespread evacuation.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Galant’s comments to troops within Gaza indicate preparations for intensified military action in Rafah and other areas.

This development follows the closure of the Kerem Shalom border crossing, a vital lifeline for humanitarian aid, after being targeted by rocket attacks claimed by Hamas’ military wing, resulting in casualties among IDF soldiers.

The decision to evacuate eastern Rafah raises concerns about the safety of displaced civilians and the absence of a secure refuge within Gaza.

Previous evacuation orders have elicited criticism from international bodies and humanitarian organizations, underscoring the lack of safe havens amid ongoing conflict.