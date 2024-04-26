Tragic Wave Of Student Suicides Follows Intermediate Exam Results In Telangana

Police Investigate Seven Deaths Within 48 Hours of Results Announcement. In a distressing turn of events, Telangana has been rocked by the tragic news of seven student suicides, including two girls, in the wake of the release of the Intermediate Public Examination 2024 results. The deaths, occurring within 48 hours of the results being declared on Wednesday, have cast a somber shadow over communities in various districts of the state.

According to reports from Mahabubabad Superintendent of Police, the two girls who took their lives allegedly did so after facing failure in the examination. Among the reported cases, the youngest victim, a 16-year-old student from Mancherial district, was found hanging at his residence after failing in four subjects.

The students, aged between 16 and 17 years, resorted to various methods to end their lives, including hanging, jumping into a community well, or drowning in a pond. The tragic circumstances surrounding these deaths highlight the immense pressure and mental distress faced by students following academic setbacks.

More than 9.8 lakh students appeared for the intermediate exams earlier this year, with approximately 61.06% passing in the first year and 69.46% in the second year. However, the joy of success for many is marred by the anguish experienced by those who did not meet the expectations set by the examination.

Telangana’s alarming rate of student suicides has been a cause for concern, with the state accounting for 5% of such cases nationwide. In 2019 alone, 22 students in Telangana took their lives following the release of intermediate results. These incidents shed light on the pressing need for mental health support and academic counseling to address the underlying issues contributing to such tragedies.

In the broader national context, Telangana ranks 11th among states for student suicides according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau. Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh emerge as the top three states with the highest number of student suicides, underlining the widespread nature of this distressing trend.

As families mourn the untimely loss of their loved ones and communities grapple with the aftermath of these devastating events, authorities and educational institutions are urged to step up efforts to provide adequate support and guidance to students navigating the pressures of academic performance. Only through collective action and compassionate intervention can we hope to prevent further tragedies and foster a supportive environment for the well-being of our youth.