SRH Sets IPL Record For Most Sixes In A Season Despite Loss To RCB

Sunrisers Hyderabad Achieves Landmark of 100 Sixes in Single Season

In a thrilling encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) may have faced defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), but they etched their name in the IPL record books for a remarkable feat. Despite tasting only their third defeat this IPL season, SRH managed to post a unique record for clearing the fence the most times in a single season.

Batting Fireworks Light Up SRH’s Season

SRH has been setting the IPL season ablaze with their aggressive batting display, led by Australian batsman Travis Head, opener Abhishek Sharma, and middle-order stalwart Heinrich Klaasen. Their relentless assault on opposition bowlers has been a highlight of the ongoing 17th season of the cash-rich domestic T20 league.

Century of Sixes Achieved in Eighth Match

The Hyderabad-based franchise reached the milestone of striking 100 sixes in just their eighth match of the ongoing IPL season. This achievement marks a significant improvement over their performance in the 2022 season when they fell agonizingly short at 97 sixes.

RCB Sets Challenging Target

In the clash against RCB, who won the toss and elected to bat first, SRH faced a daunting target of 207 runs. Skipper Faf Du Plessis and Virat Kohli provided a blistering start, with Rajat Patidar injecting fresh momentum into the innings with a quickfire half-century.

SRH Falters in Chase

Despite valiant efforts from Abhishek Sharma, SRH struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Contributions from skipper Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed were not enough as SRH fell short, being bowled out for 171 runs in their 20 overs.

Bowlers Shine for RCB

RCB’s bowling attack, led by Cameron Green and Karn Sharma, proved effective in restricting SRH’s batting lineup. Jaydev Unadkat and T Natrajan were the standout bowlers for SRH, but their efforts were not enough to secure victory.

Points Table Position

With this defeat, RCB finds themselves at the bottom of the points table, while SRH maintains their position in the top three with five wins and three losses.

Despite the loss, SRH’s achievement of setting an IPL record for the most sixes in a single season stands as a testament to their batting prowess and determination to make an impact in the tournament.