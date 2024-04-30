Three Individuals Arrested By Delhi Police For IPL Match Betting

Three people were arrested on charges of betting for the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, officials said on Monday.

“Special Task Force, a team of Delhi Police apprehended three persons, namely Pradeep Sharma alias Boby (33), Mohit Arora (35) and Mukesh Sharma (44),” the Police said in an official statement.

Police recovered a haul including tech gadgets such as one laptop. six mobile phones, one LED TV, one router, and cash Rs 20500 from the suspect, as a case under the Gambling Act was lodged at Krishna Nagar Police Station.

IPL betting, prohibited by the Prevention of Gambling Act and the Telegraph Act, underscores the legal ramifications.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals (DC) set a new IPL record with a formidable 257/4 against Mumbai Indians (MI) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, clinching victory by 10 runs thanks to Jake Fraser-McGurk’s explosive batting and a relentless pace onslaught by Rasikh Dar Salam, Mukesh Kumar, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Rasikh emerged as the standout performer for the home team, making a significant impact as a substitute and claiming 3 wickets for 34 runs in this high-scoring match, while Mukesh also impressed with a three-wicket haul. On the Mumbai Indians (MI) side, Tilak Varma contributed 63 runs, while skipper Hardik Pandya added 46 runs.

In the batting department, Delhi Capitals (DC) showcased explosive performances from Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, and Shai Hope, guiding the team to a massive total of 257/4 against the five-time champion Mumbai Indians

