Tel Aviv's 85-Year Heat Record Shattered By Scorching Wave

Instances of rising temperatures across the globe are steadily increasing with every passing year. Unexpected heatwaves are becoming a common phenomenon as many regions across the planet have seen a rise in minimum and maximum air temperatures.

Today, as Israel grappled with a blistering heat wave, the Israel Meteorological Service announced that Thursday marked the hottest April day in the Greater Metropolitan area in 85 years. The IMS stated that the temperature reached 40.7 degrees at midday, surpassing the previous record of 40.4 degrees set back in 1939. Similar records were also shattered in the towns of Yavne and Nitzan.

Despite the scorching weather, many Israelis, taking advantage of the Passover holiday break, flocked to the nation’s parks. The Nature and Parks Authority reported that by midday, 55,000 people had already visited the parks and nature reserves. The Authority urged visitors to ensure they had enough water and sunscreen to stay safe under the blazing sun

Beaches along the Israeli coast were bustling with crowds as well.

At the same time, the Health Ministry issued a reminder to the public, especially seniors and individuals with chronic illnesses, to limit sun exposure and refrain from unnecessary physical activities.

Although temperatures are forecasted to dip slightly on Friday, they are anticipated to remain above average for this time of year.

This steady rise in temperature poses a greater threat in the long run as it has an impact on various other ecological systems. The uneven rise in temperatures causes heavy variations in precipitation patterns across the world which becomes harmful for countries that are agriculture-intensive.

