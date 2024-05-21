Swati Maliwal Assault Case, Police Forms SIT, Visits Kejriwal's Drawing Room

In the Swati Maliwal “assault” case, the Delhi Police has taken significant steps by forming a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal against Bibhav Kumar, the personal assistant of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Maliwal claimed she was assaulted at Kejriwal’s residence on May 13.

The SIT, led by North Delhi’s Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anjitha Chepyala, has been assigned the task of investigating the matter thoroughly. Their findings will be reported to senior officials after a comprehensive inquiry.

“Relatives Stay In Danger”: Swati Maliwal

Amid the ongoing investigation into Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar, AAP MP and former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal made serious allegations on Monday, accusing Delhi ministers and Aam Aadmi Party leaders of endangering the lives of her relatives by disclosing their personal details, including car numbers, on social media platforms.

Addressing the issue on X, Maliwal criticized Delhi ministers for targeting her simply for speaking the truth. “Since yesterday, Delhi ministers have been spreading falsehoods, claiming that an FIR has been filed against me for corruption, alleging that I acted on BJP’s instructions,” she expressed in the post.

कल से दिल्ली के मंत्री झूठ फैला रहे है कि मुझपे भ्रष्टाचार की FIR हुई है इसलिए BJP के इशारे पर मैंने ये सब किया। ये FIR 8 साल पहले 2016 में हो चुकी थी जिसके बाद मुझे सीएम और LG दोनों ने दो बार और महिला आयोग की अध्यक्ष नियुक्त किया। केस पूरी तरह फर्जी है जिस पर 1.5 साल से माननीय… — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) May 20, 2024

She clarified that the FIR mentioned by AAP leaders was lodged eight years ago in 2016, following which both the Chief Minister and the LG appointed her as the Chairperson of the Women’s Commission twice. Maliwal asserted that the case was baseless, as affirmed by the Hon’ble High Court, which stayed proceedings for 1.5 years, acknowledging no monetary transaction had occurred. “How is it that when I raised concerns about Bibhav Kumar, I was hailed as ‘Lady Singham’, but now I’m being labeled as a BJP agent?” she questioned.

Expressing concern for her relatives’ safety, Maliwal accused party leaders of recklessly endangering their lives for the sake of trolling her. She asserted that while Delhi ministers may be intoxicated with power, the truth will eventually surface. “I will pursue legal action against every falsehood you propagate!” she declared.

Maliwal further revealed the organized efforts to smear her reputation, stating, “The entire troll army has been unleashed against me for daring to speak the truth. Party members are being instructed to leak any personal videos they may have of me.” She lamented the exposure of her relatives’ personal information, such as car numbers, on social media, emphasizing that falsehoods have a short lifespan. “In the pursuit of power and the desire to discredit someone, don’t lose sight of reality. When the truth emerges, you should be able to face your own family,” she concluded.

