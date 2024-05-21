Rahul Gandhi Pays Tribute to Late Father Rajiv Gandhi On 33rd Death Anniversary

On the occasion of the 33rd death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, son Rahul Gandhi took to his social media account to honor his father’s memory and legacy. In a heartfelt post on his handle on X, Rahul Gandhi reflected on how he was greatly influenced by his father’s dreams and aspirations. He shared an image from his childhood with his father, Rajiv Gandhi, where the former PM can be seen placing a comforting hand on young Rahul’s shoulder.

“Father, Your dreams, my dreams, Your aspirations, my responsibilities. Your memories, today and always, always in my heart,” Rahul Gandhi wrote, expressing a deep personal connection to his father’s vision for India.

Besides paying a his homage to his father on social media, the Congress leader, along with the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, paid his tribute to Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhumi in Delhi on Tuesday morning. The gathering at Rajiv Gandhi’s memorial included several other prominent Congress leaders such as P Chidambaram and Sachin Pilot, who also paid their respects to the former Prime Minister.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also joined in the nationwide remembrance of Rajiv gandhi. Posting on X (formerly known as Twitter) He stated, “On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji.”

On his death anniversary, my tributes to our former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 21, 2024

Rajiv Gandhi’s political journey was marked by tragedy and leadership. He had assumed the leadership of the Congress Party in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi’s ascend to the leadership was followed after assassination of his mother, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. At just 40 years old, Rajiv Gandhi had become India’s youngest Prime Minister, taking office in October 1984. His tenure lasted until December 2, 1989, during which he implemented several technological and economic initiatives aimed at the development of the country and modernizing India.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi’s life was cut short on May 21, 1991, when he was assassinated by a suicide bomber from the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) during an election rally in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. His assassination was a significant event in Indian history, deeply impacting the nation’s political landscape.

Also read: National Anti-Terrorism Day: 33 Years Of Rajiv Gandhi’s Death, PM Modi Pays Tribute

Show Full Article