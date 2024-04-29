Mahadev Betting App Case: Actor Sahil Khan On Remand

Actor Sahil Khan has been remanded to police custody until May 1 in connection with the Mahadev betting app case. Mumbai’s special investigation team (SIT) arrested Khan in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Saturday following the dismissal of his bail plea by the Bombay High Court.

Known for his roles in Bollywood films such as Aladdin, Excuse Me, and Style, Khan is among the 32 individuals accused of promoting the betting application. Other Bollywood personalities have also faced questioning in relation to the Mahadev betting app case.

Here’s a rundown of Bollywood stars who have been questioned in the Mahadev betting app case:

– Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor: The Enforcement Directorate summoned these actors last year on suspicion of receiving payments for promoting the app. They were queried to ascertain the source of the funds they received.

– Kapil Sharma, Hina Khan, Huma Qureshi: Federal agencies revealed that these celebrities were remunerated via hawala transactions for promoting the Mahadev betting app. They were summoned while attending a wedding in Dubai earlier this year.

– Tamannaah Bhatia: Recently summoned in connection with the betting app, also known as the Fairplay app, Bhatia has been asked to provide answers by the Maharashtra cyber cell regarding her alleged promotion of viewing IPL 2024 matches on the Fairplay betting app.

– Badshah, Sanjay Dutt, Jacqueline Fernandez: Mumbai Police has already taken statements from these celebrities as part of the investigation.

The Mahadev betting app case revolves around alleged unlawful transactions between the app’s promoters and various financial and real estate entities in the state. According to police, the scam’s estimated size is around ₹15,000 crore.

An ongoing investigation is targeting Sahil Khan and 31 others, involving scrutiny of their financial records, electronic devices, and other technical equipment. The FIR alleges that the promoters of the Mahadev betting app established an online platform for live betting and engaged in gambling through social media platforms like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram. The promoters reportedly distributed illicit profits to panel operators and branch operators, retaining a significant portion for themselves. During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, it’s claimed that the promoters and operators made approximately ₹450 crore per month through the app, with funds allegedly routed to the United Arab Emirates via multiple bank accounts.