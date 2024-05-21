HD Kumaraswamy Urges Prajwal Revanna to Face SIT Probe in Karnataka Sex Scandal Case

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy has called on Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to return to Karnataka and confront the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe concerning allegations of sexual harassment. Kumaraswamy’s appeal comes amid escalating political tensions and accusations of misuse of power by the Congress-led Karnataka government.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kumaraswamy emphasized the importance of facing the investigation if Prajwal Revanna has nothing to hide. “I would appeal to him (Prajwal Revanna) to come back to Karnataka and face this investigation. If you have not done anything, then why are you afraid? Why did you run away? You have to face this situation,” he asserted.

Kumaraswamy also responded to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations of widespread sexual violence. “Where is the small piece of document with Rahul Gandhi? His government is running here. Even Priyanka Gandhi, in a public meeting, mentioned more than 2,000, 3,000 incidents. That is her charge. They wanted to destroy the strength of the NDA. They are misusing the issue,” Kumaraswamy alleged, suggesting that the Congress party is using the allegations for political gain.

The controversy surrounding Prajwal Revanna, who is reportedly abroad, has intensified with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urging the central government to assist the SIT in bringing him back to India. “The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe the allegations of sexual assault against MP Prajwal Revanna will conduct an independent and impartial investigation. The state government will not interfere even a single inch… The success of the SIT investigation is now entirely dependent on the cooperation of the Central Government. The central government should cooperate in bringing the accused Prajwal Revanna, who is said to be abroad, to India,” said Siddaramaiah earlier this month.

Also read: ‘Compliments To My Sisters And Brothers Of Baramulla’ : PM Modi Extends His Praise To The Electorate Of Baramulla

JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda also weighed in on the issue, asserting that the state should pursue all legal avenues against Prajwal while defending his son HD Revanna. “HD Kumaraswamy has already spoken on behalf of our family and party regarding the allegations against Prajwal Revanna and HD Revanna. The government must pursue all possible legal avenues against Prajwal Revanna. However, it is evident that the cases against HD Revanna were orchestrated to target him,” Deve Gowda stated on May 18.

The allegations against Prajwal Revanna and his father, HD Revanna, stem from a complaint by a woman who worked in their household, accusing them of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation. The SIT, constituted by the Karnataka government, is tasked with conducting an independent investigation into these serious charges.

As the investigation proceeds, the political landscape in Karnataka remains fraught with tension, with accusations and counter-accusations flying between the Congress and JD(S) parties. The outcome of the SIT probe and the actions of Prajwal Revanna will be closely watched, potentially impacting the political dynamics in the state.

Show Full Article