Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended By Delhi Court

Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former deputy chief minister of Delhi, has been in judicial custody since February 2023. His continued incarceration stems from allegations related to the Delhi liquor policy case, a high-profile investigation that has seen significant legal and political developments. Recently, the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi extended Sisodia’s custody until May 31, 2024.

Judicial Custody and Legal Proceedings

Sisodia’s prolonged judicial custody highlights the gravity of the charges against him. Both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have been rigorously pursuing cases of corruption and money laundering linked to the Delhi liquor policy. The Delhi High Court has been a focal point for Sisodia’s legal battle, with significant hearings and orders shaping the trajectory of the case.

On May 14, 2024, the Delhi High Court reserved its decision on Sisodia’s bail pleas after extensive arguments from all parties involved. The AAP, CBI, and ED presented their cases, each with substantial implications for the accused and the ongoing investigation. Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma is expected to deliver the verdict on these bail pleas at 5 PM today, as indicated in the court’s cause list.

Arvind Kejriwal’s Involvement

Adding to the case’s complexity is the involvement of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal was also arrested in connection with a money laundering probe related to the now-scrapped liquor policy. Currently, Kejriwal is out on interim bail, allowing him to campaign for his party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. His temporary release underscores the political sensitivity and high stakes of the case.

Recent Developments

In a recent development, the ED named the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as an accused entity while filing a money laundering charge sheet against Arvind Kejriwal. This move marks a significant escalation in the investigation, directly implicating the political party in financial misconduct. The CBI and ED have staunchly opposed the release of Sisodia on bail, arguing that the accused have been attempting to delay the judicial process and the framing of charges.

