Tragic Gas Cylinder Explosion Claims Lives of Woman and Three Children in Bihar

A 30-year-old woman and her three children tragically lost their lives after a gas cylinder explosion engulfed their home in Bihar’s Kishanganj district. The incident occurred in the Powakhali area around 7 pm on Tuesday and left two other children injured.

The victims ofthe tragedy were identified as Shahiba and her children Aneesh (5), Annesha (4), and Aarushi (8), while the injured were identified as Shabnam (16) and Ehashan (18). The local authorities asserted that immediate action was taken after the incident. According to the local authorities the police and fire tenders were swift to arrive at the scene to extinguish the blaze and rescue the victims.

District Magistrate Tushar Singla, while speaking to PTI, provided insights into the tragic event, stating, “All the injured were immediately taken to the Purnea Medical College and Hospital. The woman and her three children succumbed to the injuries during treatment on Wednesday morning.” Singla further highlighted the that an inquiry was being held to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion. He also stated that senior officers have been deployed to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Expressing concern over a recent surge in similar incidents within the district, Singla emphasized the need for a comprehensive examination of safety protocols regarding LPG cylinders. “The district administration will also write to the company to which the LPG cylinder belonged to examine the matter from a safety point of view,” he stated, indicating a proactive approach toward preventing future tragedies.

Assurances were given by Singla regarding the provision of necessary assistance to the bereaved family in accordance with the law. “The district administration will provide all assistance to the family of the victims as per law,” he affirmed, underscoring the commitment to supporting those affected by the unfortunate incident.

