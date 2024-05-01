Bomb Threats Target More Than 80 Delhi-NCR Schools, Suspected Origin Linked to Russia

According to the recent development in the case of bomb threats recieved by multiple schools in Delhi NCR, there has been a significant increase in the number of schools that have recieved the omb threat via email. The number has reportedly exceeded 90 schools.

Further as the investigation continues, suspicions, reportedly, point to the possibility of the email’s origin lying within the confines of a server located in Russia, signaling a potential international dimension to the alarming incident.

According to sources familiar with the ongoing investigation, a single IP address was allegedly utilized to dispatch the menacing emails to the multitude of educational institutions. The Cyber team of the Delhi Police has been mobilized to unravel the intricate web of digital footprints, with initial findings hinting at the utilization of a Russian domain for the email address linked to the threats. However, authorities remain cautious, refraining from conclusively attributing the origin to Russia until further evidence surfaces.

In an attempt to pierce through the layers of anonymity afforded by technology, the Cyber team is diligently tracking the elusive IP address associated with the threatening emails. Sources privy to the investigation divulged to ANI that such emails often employ Virtual Private Network (VPN) connections to obfuscate the true source, but expressed confidence in the Cyber team’s capabilities to navigate through these digital complexities. Moreover, suspicions linger that the Dark Web, a shadowy corner of the internet, might have served as the conduit for the dissemination of the threats.

Also read: Delhi-NCR Schools Bomb Threats, Authorities Assure Hoax after Intensive Search Efforts

To ensure a comprehensive and thorough probe, multiple units of the Delhi Police have been deployed, with collaborative efforts underway between the Noida, Ghaziabad, and Delhi police.

Amidst the escalating tensions, the Directorate of Education under the aegis of the Delhi Government issued a reassuring statement, affirming the absence of any imminent danger or suspicious activities within the premises of the targeted schools. “All our students and teachers are safe,” the statement asserted, urging parents and guardians to remain calm amidst the unfolding situation.

Echoing the sentiments of reassurance, Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa reiterated the absence of any tangible threat following extensive search operations. “Delhi Police has conducted search operations but nothing untoward has been found so far…It seems someone has done this to create panic,” Nalwa remarked, urging the public to exercise caution and refrain from succumbing to fear mongering.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) moved swiftly to assuage the growing apprehensions, branding the email threats as a ‘hoax’ in an official statement. As investigations persist, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell has assumed the mantle of unraveling the mystery behind the bomb threats, even as authorities maintain a vigilant watch to safeguard the safety and well-being of all residents.

In the wake of the tumultuous events, Delhi LG VK Saxena has issued directives for a meticulous investigation, emphasizing the imperative of ensuring the safety of schools and children. “The miscreants & culprits will not be spared,” Saxena declared, reaffirming the resolve of the authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice and restore normalcy to the apprehensive cityscape.

Also read: Delhi Police PRO States No Suspicious Evidence Found Regarding Bomb Threat To Over 60 Schools