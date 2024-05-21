Tom Hanks Gets Curious About Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef, 'Who’s Winning?' Son Chet Shares Hilarious Screenshot

The ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake has been consistently making headlines. With each artist responding to the other with accusations and double entendres, their beef has permeated all levels of society.

The diss game between the two hip-hop icons even got the attention of the Hollywood elites including the biggie Tom Hanks. Hollywood legend Tom Hanks felt a bit out of the loop with the whole situation, so like a curious kid, he asked his son Chet Hanks to explain the biggest feud in modern hip-hop.

Chet then shared the humorous conversation between him and his father on Instagram and the screenshot is now going viral for all the right reasons. Tom texted his son, Chet, “Big Man, can you explain the Drake/Kendrick Lamar feud to me?” To which Chet, who has saved his father’s contact name as “Pops”, decided to share a detailed analysis on the entire debacle.

Tom Hanks’ son enthusiastically explained the ongoing conflict between Kendrick and Drake. For the unversed, the diss tracks between the two kicked off with Drake’s “Push Ups,” followed by his now-deleted Taylor Made Freestyle, Family Matters and The Heart Pt. 6 alongside K. Dot’s Euphoria, 6:16 in L.A. and Meet the Grahams.

Chet breaks it down for his father starting with, “Yeah, so Drake and this other dude J Cole been saying they along with Kendrick are the “Big 3″ in Rap. Then Kendrick put out a song saying, “F-k the Big 3, it’s just big ME” initiating the beef. Then Drake was like, “you got small feet cuz you’re like 5 foot 5 or whatever.” And then Kendrick was like, you’re a dead beat dad and made fun of his Canadian accent.”

Lamar’s chart-topping final diss track against the Hotline Bling singer, Not Like Us was described as “pretty much the sonic equivalent” of when Tom Hanks took Chet to a high school basketball game in Oakland, causing everyone to go “nuts.” Chet added that if his father listened to the track he would just spontaneously know how to “Crip walk with a stank face” grabbing onto an Oscar in each hand with the former American Footballer, Marshawn Lynch, and then dapping him up and saying, “Town Bidness.”

Hanks’ son proclaimed Kendrick Lamar the victor in the hip hop rivalry, extending the honor to the entire West Coast. Tom then reacted to Chet’s sermon saying, ““Holy cow! These are fighting words. People taking sides?? Who’s winning??” To which Chet replied, “Did you not just read what I said,” adding three laugh-crying emojis.

