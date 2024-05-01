Delhi-NCR Schools Bomb Threats, Authorities Assure Hoax after Intensive Search Efforts

In a recent update, more than 60 educational institutions across Delhi-NCR found themselves embroiled in chaos and fear as bomb threats inundated their email inboxes on Wednesday morning. The menacing messages, received at the crack of dawn, plunged parents, faculty, and authorities into a state of frenzied alarm, propelling urgent security measures and frantic searches across the affected campuses.

Responding swiftly to the escalating crisis, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released an official statement assuring the public that the threatening emails appeared to be nothing more than a hoax. “There is no need to panic. Mails appear to be a hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” the MHA statement read, aiming to quell the rising panic gripping the region.

The repercussions of the bomb threats reverberated far beyond the school gates, sending shockwaves through Delhi and the National Capital Region. With reports emerging of similar threats targeting airports and hospitals in recent days, the specter of danger loomed large over the bustling metropolis, prompting authorities to ramp up security measures and launch exhaustive investigations.

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg confirmed the staggering scale of the threat, disclosing that over 60 schools had been targeted. As authorities scrambled to assess the credibility of the threats and ensure the safety of students and staff, the Delhi Police’s Special Cell spearheaded a meticulous search operation across the implicated schools.

Also read: Delhi Police PRO States No Suspicious Evidence Found Regarding Bomb Threat To Over 60 Schools

Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP New Delhi, reassured the public, stating, “We’ve carried out searches in all the schools and nothing has been found. There is no need to panic.” Despite the absence of any tangible threat, the gravity of the situation prompted proactive measures from government officials.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, upon inspecting one of the targeted schools, vowed swift and thorough action. “I spoke to the Police Commissioner and sought a detailed report into the bomb threats at schools in Delhi-NCR. I directed Delhi Police to carry out a thorough search of the school premises, identify the culprits and ensure there are no lapses,” asserted LG Saxena, urging parents to cooperate with authorities to safeguard the well-being of students.

As the city grapples with the aftermath of the ordeal, the focus remains on uncovering the perpetrators behind the distressing hoax and fortifying security measures to prevent future disruptions. With assurances from law enforcement and government officials, the beleaguered residents of Delhi-NCR strive to reclaim a semblance of normalcy amidst the lingering specter of uncertainty.

Also read: Multiple Schools in Delhi and Noida Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Prompting Evacuations