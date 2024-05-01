 Multiple Schools in Delhi and Noida Receive Bomb Threats via Email, Prompting Evacuations

Schools in Delhi and Noida recieved bomb threats on Wednesday. Reports have surfaced that at least six schools in Delhi and one school in Noida have reportedly received bomb threats via email, according to police officials.

Among the targeted schools were Delhi Public School’s (DPS) units in Dwarka and Vasant Kunj, Mother Marry School in East Mayur Vihar, Sanskriti School, Amity School in Pushp Vihar, and DAV School in South West Delhi. Additionally, DPS Noida also fell victim to the threat.

Following the threats, the school authorities swiftly evacuated the premises as a precautionary measure, according to the sources.

The scare began at 6 am when DPS Dwarka received the initial threat, prompting a rapid response from Delhi Police, including personnel, fire tenders, and the bomb disposal squad (BDS). A meticulous search of the school grounds ensued, resulting in the determination that no suspicious items were present, as confirmed by police officials.

Simultaneously, other affected institutions such as Mother Mary School, Sanskriti School, Amity School, and DPS Noida initiated evacuation procedures and conducted thorough searches of their campuses.

Also read: CBI Chargesheet: Woman Raped, Paraded Naked In Manipur Were Driven To Mob By Cops

Preliminary investigations have suggested that the bomb threats were communicated via emails, with the IP addresses indicating origins outside India. The Delhi Police expressed suspicion that the IP addresses might have been masked using a Virtual Private Network (VPN), complicating the tracing process.

An active investigation into the matter has been launched to identify the perpetrators and ascertain the credibility of the threats.

This incident isn’t the first of its kind in the region. In February of the same year, Delhi Public School, RK Puram, had also received a bomb threat call. Subsequent police action included a search operation, which concluded without any discovery of suspicious items.