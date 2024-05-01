CBI Chargesheet: Woman Raped, Paraded Naked In Manipur Were Driven To Mob By Cops

The CBI Chargesheet undoutedly recalls the horrific incident in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district that led to the chaos in the nation. The horrifying incident where two women from the Kuki-Zomi community sought refuge in a police vehicle but were allegedly handed over to a mob of around 1,000 Meiti rioters. Tragically, they were subsequently subjected to brutal gang rape amidst the ethnic violence.

The charge sheet details how the mob also targeted a third woman from the same family, attempting to strip her naked as well. Despite pleading for help from the police personnel present, the victims received no assistance.

These events unfolded after the victims, including the wife of a Kargil war veteran, sought refuge from a violent mob carrying sophisticated weapons. They fled into the forest but were eventually discovered and separated by the rioters.

One victim, too unwell to walk, had to be carried by family members. As they attempted to reach safety, they encountered the police vehicle, where they begged for assistance, only to be met with the claim that the vehicle had no key.

Tragically, the situation escalated when the police gypsy was driven into the midst of the mob, leaving the victims at the mercy of their assailants. Despite their pleas, the police did not intervene.

The charge sheet also describes the deaths of the victims, including the brutal killings of male family members. The women were subjected to further violence, including sexual assault, while pleading for help from the police.

The CBI’s investigation has led to charges against several individuals involved in these premeditated criminal acts, including rape, murder, and conspiracy to incite violence. These actions were aimed at promoting enmity between different ethnic groups, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

On October 16, the CBI submitted its chargesheet against six individuals implicated in the case, along with a report concerning a juvenile offender, to the Special CBI judge in Guwahati.

According to the document, the mob the women were fleeing from comprised approximately 900-1,000 individuals, some of whom were armed with advanced weaponry such as AK rifles, SLRs, INSAS rifles, and .303 rifles. Allegedly, this mob ransacked and subsequently set fire to all the residences in the victims’ village, B Phainom, located in Kangpokpi district, following acts of vandalism.