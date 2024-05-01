 Kerala Court Sentences Man to Three Life Terms for Repeatedly Sexually Assaulting Six-Year-Old Daughter

A Kerala court has handed down a severe judgment, sentencing a father to three consecutive life terms for the repeated sexual assault of his six-year-old daughter. The verdict was delivered by Judge R Rekha of the Thiruvananthapuram Fast Track Special Court (FTSC), who found the perpetrator guilty under several sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), namely sections 5(l), 5(m), and 5(n).

The special public prosecutor (SPP), R S Vijay Mohan, confirmed the sentencing on Tuesday, revealing that the father was also subject to additional sentences under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), totaling 21 years. Alongside the lengthy prison terms, the court imposed a substantial fine of Rs 90,000 on the 40-year-old perpetrator.

Despite the severity of the sentence, the prosecutor clarified that the concurrent nature of the punishments means the man will effectively serve a life sentence. The court, in its sentencing remarks, highlighted the egregious nature of the crime, labeling the father as a stain on the trust associated with fatherhood. It emphasized the betrayal of the fatherly duty to protect his daughter, noting the irreparable loss of the victim’s childhood due to the heinous acts committed.

The harrowing incident unfolded in July 2023 while the victim’s mother was employed in the Gulf region, leaving the young girl in the care of her father and maternal grandmother. The SPP detailed that the assault occurred during the child’s stay with her father, who lured her into a room under false pretenses of showing her a mobile phone before perpetrating the assault.

Upon experiencing pain in her private parts, the child confided in her grandmother, who promptly sought medical assistance. Subsequently, the doctor was informed of the assault, leading to police involvement and the registration of a case. Additionally, the victim’s 15-year-old sister testified in court, recounting inappropriate behavior by the father when intoxicated, further corroborating the prosecution’s case against the perpetrator.

