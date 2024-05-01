With Band Baja, Father Brings Back Daughter Home After Divorce

A father or to be precise an Indian father from the birth of his daughter starts saving in the dream of his daughter’s grand wedding. Yes! India is still around finalising desitiny with marriage but in the rarest of the rare case, a father is seen to take step in the moment of awe.

This father from Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur in an explicit manner brought his daughter home with band after her divorce. Urvi, aged 36, employed as an engineer at Palam Airport in New Delhi, entered matrimony with a computer engineer back in 2016. Settled in Delhi, the couple was blessed with a daughter.

#Watch: Kanpur man celebrates his daughter’s divorce, brings her home with Band-Baja. pic.twitter.com/iplcmHkzio — Swati Pandita (@SwatiPandita4) April 30, 2024

“We welcomed her home just as joyfully as we bid her farewell on her wedding day. Our hope is for her to start anew with strength and dignity,” shared Anil Kumar, a dedicated employee at BSNL, reflecting on his daughter’s return.

However, troubling whispers of dowry harassment surfaced, casting a shadow over Urvi’s marital bliss. Despite enduring eight years of anguish, including abuse and torment, she valiantly sought legal recourse, leading to the dissolution of her marriage on February 28.

“In my efforts to salvage our relationship, I endured unimaginable hardships, but ultimately, it became untenable,” Urvi bravely shared.

As Urvi returned to her parental home, her father, Anil Kumar, orchestrated a celebratory homecoming, complete with music and jubilation, aimed at fostering understanding and support within the community.

For Kusumlata, Urvi’s mother, the prospect of reuniting with her daughter and granddaughter fills her heart with joy and anticipation.

Neighbor Indrabhan Singh echoed sentiments of admiration, initially misconstruing Urvi’s return as a second marriage until understanding the true intention behind the festive reception. It’s a heartening tale of familial solidarity and resilience in the face of adversity.