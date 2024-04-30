Bhopal Airport Faces Bomb Threat, Police Commence Investigation

Authorities at the Raja Bhoj International Airport in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and the Dabolim airport in Goa were on high alert after receiving bomb threat emails on Monday.

In Bhopal, the airport’s Chief Security Officer, Vishal Kumar Sharma, reported that an anonymous sender had emailed a bomb threat to the authorities. Consequently, a case was registered against the unknown person at the Gandhi Nagar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP, Zone 4) Sundar Singh Kanesh confirmed the incident, stating, “The Airport Authority has lodged a complaint stating they received a bomb threat email threatening to explode the airport. The email mentioned a bomb has been placed on a plane, posing a threat of an explosion at the airport.”

In response to the complaint, the police initiated an investigation and registered a case. Further actions will be taken based on the findings of the investigation.

Simultaneously, the Dabolim airport in Goa also received a bomb threat via email on the same day. Despite the alert, flight operations remained unaffected, with airport authorities swiftly implementing heightened security measures.

Dabolim Airport Director SVT Dhanamjaya Rao assured the public, stating, “We received an email. We have alerted our security agencies and airlines. We are taking the necessary action on this. As of now, there is no panic. (Flight) operations are normal. We are doing general additional security checks.”

Both incidents highlight the importance of maintaining robust security protocols at airports to ensure the safety and security of passengers and staff. Authorities continue to remain vigilant and are actively investigating the threats to prevent any potential security breaches.