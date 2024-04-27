2 CRPF Personnel Killed in Kuki Militant Attack In Manipur

Tragedy struck as two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel lost their lives in an assault by Kuki militants, commencing from midnight on Friday in the Naransena area of Manipur, confirmed police sources.

The attack, spanning from midnight until 2:15 am, targeted CRPF personnel from the 128 Battalion stationed in the Naransena area of Bishnupur district.

Meanwhile, Manipur’s Chief Electoral Officer, Pradeep Kumar Jha, lauded the increased voter turnout and minimal violence incidents in Outer Manipur during the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

“As of the latest update received about an hour ago, voter turnout stood at approximately 75 percent with no significant disruptions reported,” stated Jha.

Highlighting the enthusiastic participation of voters, Jha noted only one incident of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) malfunctioning, ensuring a smooth voting process in the Outer Manipur parliamentary constituency and its 13 assembly segments.

Comparing the current elections to the 2019 polls, Jha expressed satisfaction with the relatively peaceful conduct, attributing it to the robust turnout and minimal disturbances.

According to the Election Commission of India’s voter turnout app, the voter participation rate reached 78.78 percent by the latest update.

Re-polling took place in 11 polling stations of the Inner Manipur constituency on April 22 due to incidents of violence during the initial phase of polling on April 19.

Polling for the second phase across 88 seats in 13 states and Union Territories concluded at 6 pm.

Following the successful first phase on April 19, spanning 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories, with an overall turnout of over 62 percent, the next polling day is scheduled for May 7, with the counting of votes and result declaration set for June 4.