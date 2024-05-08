'Fake Ids And Fake Certificates….' Congress Kerala Slams BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi exercised his democratic right by casting his vote early morning on Tuesday at Nishan School in the Ranip area of the city. This marked a poignant moment as it was the first general election since the passing of his mother, Hiraba, in December 2022. Traditionally, PM Modi sought his mother’s blessings before casting his vote in every election, but her absence this time was deeply felt.

Addressing the media after casting his vote, PM Modi emphasized the significance of voting, likening it to a sacred donation. He stressed that voting is not merely a common gift but a profound act of participation in the democratic process. “Matdaan saamanya daan nahi hai, hamare desh main daan ka mahatva hai,” he remarked, urging citizens to exercise their franchise with this sentiment in mind.

PM narendra modi’s Voting paper and id were scrutinised in the same was as of normal people before giving vote. On which congress tweeted

Haan Didi.. Fake ids and fake certificates are very common in that part of the country. https://t.co/V2OYjJ1Xjd — Congress Kerala (@INCKerala) May 7, 2024

A PM’s voting paper/id is scrutinized in the same manner as yours or mine. https://t.co/3EdrTXxGeO — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) May 7, 2024

You come up with such posts and then you wonder why people call you guys anti-Indian. Who comes up with this? — Dilip Patel (@patel_dilip) May 7, 2024

Reflecting on the conduct of the elections, PM Modi commended the Election Commission of India (ECI) for ensuring peaceful elections across two phases with minimal violence reported. He lauded the Indian electoral process as a model for other democracies, suggesting that esteemed universities should study Indian elections as a learning exercise. With elections being held in approximately 64 countries this year, PM Modi underscored the importance of adopting best practices and leveraging technology for efficient and transparent electoral processes.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, contesting from the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat which encompasses Ranip, received PM Modi’s endorsement during his visit to the polling station. PM Modi expressed his confidence in Amit Shah’s candidacy, highlighting their long-standing association and the trust placed in him by the people of Gujarat.

PM Modi’s visit to the polling station was marked by warmth and enthusiasm from the crowd. He graciously interacted with the gathered citizens, signing autographs and exchanging pleasantries. Despite the absence of his late mother, PM Modi’s elder brother, Somabhai Modi, conveyed his belief that Hiraba would be blessing Narendra Modi from heaven.

The emotional resonance of the moment was palpable as Somabhai Modi remembered their mother and exchanged greetings with the Prime Minister. Their brief interaction outside the polling booth underscored the personal and familial significance of the electoral process.

PM Modi’s visit to the polling station in Ranip symbolized not only his exercise of democratic rights but also a reflection on the sacredness of voting and the cherished memories of his late mother. As India continues to uphold the democratic ideals enshrined in its constitution, the spirit of participation and engagement in the electoral process remains paramount.

