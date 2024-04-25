Two Children Found Dead in Parked Car

Two children, Muskan Mohabbat Shaikh (5) and Sajid Mohammed Shaikh (7), were discovered dead inside a parked car at Antop Hill, Mumbai after hours of being missing. The police suspect that the children tragically lost their lives due to suffocation inside the locked vehicle.

According to officials, the children had been playing outside their homes on Wednesday afternoon near where the car was parked. When they failed to return home by evening, their parents initiated a search followed by which lodged a missing complaint at the Antop Hill police station.

A few hours later, an onlooker reportedly found the children, Muskan and Sajid unconscious inside the locked car. Emergency services were immediately alerted, and the children were rushed to the hospital. However, despite efforts to revive them, doctors pronounced them dead upon arrival.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the children succumbed to suffocation due to being locked inside the car. The circumstances surrounding this tragic incident have prompted a thorough examination by law enforcement, including a review of CCTV footage from the area and an exploration of all potential angles.

