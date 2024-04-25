Landslide Disrupts Road Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh; Restoration Efforts Underway

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed an incident of severe landslide on Wednesday night. The disaster has, notably, caused extensive damage to a section of National Highway-313 between Hunli and Anini towns in Arunachal PradeshThe landslide has severely disrupted road connectivity with the Dibang Valley district, which borders China.

The incident had prompted urgent response efforts from the Arunachal Pradesh government, particularly Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The CM was swift to take necessary actions and directed the administration to expedite restoration work to ensure a smooth reestablishment of road connectivity.

Soon after the incident, CM Pema Khandu took to his Twitter handle expressing concern over the inconvenience faced by commuters. His tweet stated, “Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.”

Disturbed to learn the inconvenience being caused to commuters due to the extensive damage to the highway between Hunli and Anini. Instructions have been issued to restore the connectivity at the earliest as this road connects Dibang Valley to the rest of the country.@PMOIndia https://t.co/xwiOu7yrJB — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (Modi Ka Parivar) (@PemaKhanduBJP) April 25, 2024

The Deputy Commissioner of Dibang Valley issued a precautionary advisory in response to the landslide and urged people to avoid traveling on the affected road until the restoration efforts are completed and the weather conditions return to normal. The estimated timeline for restoration has been set at a minimum of three days.

Anini’s Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Dhurbajyoti Borah, provided insights into the ongoing restoration efforts, emphasizing the deployment of workers and necessary machinery to repair the road swiftly. Despite the challenging circumstances, Borah expressed optimism that small vehicles could potentially resume passage along the road by Thursday evening.

Efforts are underway to mitigate the impact of the landslide and expedite the restoration of road access between Hunli and Anini, thereby facilitating the flow of goods and ensuring the safety and convenience of residents and commuters in the affected areas. Further updates on the progress of restoration efforts are expected as the situation evolves.

