CBI Registers First Case in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, Amid Land Grab and Assault Allegations

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated its first case in Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, in response to allegations of land grab and sexual assault against five influential individuals. This recent update was confirmed by the officials on Thursday and followed a court-monitored investigation order issued by the Calcutta High Court on April 10. The order cited the necessity for an impartial inquiry into the reported crimes against women and land grabbing incidents in Sandeshkali.

The case revolves around a land dispute where women from the victim’s family reportedly faced sexual assault by influential figures within the area, according to officials familiar with the matter. The identities of both the accused and the victims have not been disclosed by the CBI.

In accordance with the high court’s directive, the CBI also established an email platform to receive complaints regarding cases that are similar to the cases reported in Sandeshkali. This setting up of the email had resulted in a significant influx of submissions. followed by the influx of complaints, a specialized team was dispatched to Sandeshkhali with aim of conducting a thorough investigation into the allegations and register formal cases where prima facie evidence could be established.

Following preliminary on-ground assessments in the area, the CBI officially filed its first FIR pertaining to land grab and assault on women, as mandated by the Calcutta High Court. Moreover, the high court instructed the CBI to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the alleged conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture, involving a meticulous examination of revenue records and physical land inspections.

The central agency has been entrusted with the critical task of investigating the multifaceted allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, with a stipulated deadline to submit a comprehensive report to the court by the next hearing scheduled for May 2.