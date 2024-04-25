DRG Constable Killed, Another Injured in Accidental Firearm Discharge in Chhattisgarh

A District Reserve Guard (DRG) constable lost his life, and another policeman sustained injuries due to an accidental discharge of a firearm during an anti-Maoist operation in Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada district, officials confirmed on Thursday. The police stated that the incident took place at around 11 pm on Wednesday when a joint team comprising DRG and Bastar Fighter units of the state police was engaged in an anti-Maoist operation following intelligence inputs regarding the presence of armed Maoists in Handawada and Hitawada villages along the border of Dantewada and Narayanpur districts, within the Barsoor police station limits.

“During patrolling, two DRG constables – Jograj Karma and Parsuram Alami – sustained bullet injuries as a result of accidental firing,” the police statement detailed.

According to a police statement, the incident unfolded during patrolling when two DRG constables, Jograj Karma and Parsuram Alami, sustained bullet injuries due to an accidental firing. Tragically, Jograj Karma succumbed to his injuries due to excessive bleeding while being evacuated from the scene. Parsuram Alami received preliminary medical attention and was subsequently airlifted to Raipur for further treatment.

Also read: Landslide Disrupts Road Connectivity in Arunachal Pradesh; Restoration Efforts Underway

Notably, the official release did not specify the exact circumstances or identify whose weapon was responsible for the accidental discharge. Further details about the incident are anticipated to be disclosed soon as the investigation progresses.

Expressions of condolences and support have poured in from across the state for the families and colleagues of the deceased constable, emphasizing the sacrifices made by frontline personnel in safeguarding peace and security in vulnerable areas.

The Chhattisgarh police remain committed to conducting thorough investigations and implementing necessary measures to prevent such accidents in future operations, ensuring the safety and well-being of their personnel engaged in critical law enforcement duties.