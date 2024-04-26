Lok Sabha Polls Second Phase: KGF Star Yash Casts His Vote In Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru

KGF star Yash was seen casting his vote at a polling booth in Hoskerehalli, Bengaluru. Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, daughter of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, was also seen at the polling booth.

Shedding light on the same, she emphasized, “Today is about our nation. When our country prospers, every individual benefits. As an educator, I’m committed to my field. While I have no political aspirations, I believe diverse contributions are vital for India’s progress, and I’m proud to contribute in the education sector, which holds immense importance.”